The City Works

Lloyd's Building, London

The City Works
The City Works
  • Save
Lloyd's Building, London green building lloyds architecture blueprint illustrator vector london line illustration city
Download color palette

Situated at Number 1 Lime Street, London, the Lloyds building is an exquisite piece of architecture. Designed by Richard Rogers, it is sometimes referred to as the 'inside-out' building because of it's interesting exoskeletal structure.

This is just one of many hundreds of buildings that will feature in an upcoming project by The City Works. Planned publishing: Autumn 2016.

http://thecity.works

The City Works
The City Works

More by The City Works

View profile
    • Like