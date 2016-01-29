Rod Thompson

Proposed Lane College Logo

Rod Thompson
Rod Thompson
Hire Me
  • Save
Proposed Lane College Logo hbcu dragons university college
Download color palette

Logo update for Lane College in Jackson, TN. Unused and Unofficial.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Rod Thompson
Rod Thompson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rod Thompson

View profile
    • Like