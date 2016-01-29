Kenneth Fowler

Shattered Lantern

In brightest day, in blackest night,. No evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might. Beware my power – Green Lantern’s LIGHT!

Headshot of the Earth's Defender/ Shattered Green Lantern. There are plenty more deigns to come.

Full-size Images: kfdi.tumblr.com
Personal Work: www.kf-di.com

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
