079 - Itinerary

079 - Itinerary interface user design web ticket plan travel flight airport itinerary
Hello there, good folks! It's day 79 of this challenge and today the task was to create an itinerary. This trip looks and feels like it's not gonna happen anytime soon due to situation, but one can dream.

Day: 079
Challenge: Itinerary
Fonts: Archivo Black + HK Grotesk

#DailyUI #Day079

milanvuckovic.net

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
