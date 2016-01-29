Steven Buffalohead

Fart Attack

Steven Buffalohead
Steven Buffalohead
  • Save
Fart Attack stunk stank stink cloud butt fart
Download color palette

Wanted to have fun with this sticker design and what's funnier than farts?

Dribbble free stickers for everyone stickermule still 2x
Rebound of
Free Custom Stickers For Everyone
By Sticker Mule
View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Steven Buffalohead
Steven Buffalohead

More by Steven Buffalohead

View profile
    • Like