Alec Miller

unsnow.me

Alec Miller
Alec Miller
  • Save
unsnow.me house winter flat app 2d snow animations logo
Download color palette

Two versions of a logo animation for an awesome app.
http://unsnow.me/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Alec Miller
Alec Miller

More by Alec Miller

View profile
    • Like