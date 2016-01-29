Blair Culbreth
Hungry?

Hungry?
A couple of us at the Viget Boulder office created a window display animating fun local stats, like what nearby restaurants are still open when you're wandering around downtown at night and need sustenance.

Read all about it here: https://viget.com/flourish/boulder-meet-the-busy-board

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
