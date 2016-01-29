Hans Bennewitz

SF Weekly cover illustration

SF Weekly cover illustration design football colors cover magazine drawing illustration
I got to design and illustrate this week's cover of SF Weekly in a homage to the sci-fi / horror posters of the 1950's.

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
