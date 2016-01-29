Barak Tamayo

Love Bird House logo

Barak Tamayo
Barak Tamayo
Hire Me
  • Save
Love Bird House logo
Download color palette

Preference on the heart? Like a heart or tilted more so it looks like a regular opening altered?

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Barak Tamayo
Barak Tamayo
Thinking Up. Great Ideas.
Hire Me

More by Barak Tamayo

View profile
    • Like