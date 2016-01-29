Akeem Mason

Playing With Line Morphs

Did the Mt. Mograph tutorial recently and came up with this. It was pretty fun! Looking forward to seeing how I can push this technique, thanks Matt Jylkka for the great content man!

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
