Savr was a project myself a few other started while back in college. We built out the service but never quite refined the brand. Wanted to start making moves on some initial logo explorations. Nothing final yet but grooving on the idea.

The service aims to save users time, money and food. Savr puts you in control of your food and their expiration dates. The service also gives you meal recommendations based on items in your digital pantry.

Check out our animation explaining our service here http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/new-gallery/