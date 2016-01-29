Michael Buchino

Kidney Stone

Michael Buchino
Michael Buchino
  • Save
Kidney Stone ouch vector pain illustration black red yellow kidney stone
Download color palette

Wednesday at 4:30 am, I got to play Let’s Go to Hospital after I had the distinct pleasure of being introduced to the worst pain I’ve ever felt. I could hardly walk. I couldn’t hold down water. I vomited a lot. Morphine didn’t work. I made a really ugly face and cried.

But then Mara the nurse gave me some Toradol and I felt great—lucid, happy and pain-free. I will name my first-born child Toradol.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Michael Buchino
Michael Buchino

More by Michael Buchino

View profile
    • Like