Kidney Stone

Wednesday at 4:30 am, I got to play Let’s Go to Hospital after I had the distinct pleasure of being introduced to the worst pain I’ve ever felt. I could hardly walk. I couldn’t hold down water. I vomited a lot. Morphine didn’t work. I made a really ugly face and cried.

But then Mara the nurse gave me some Toradol and I felt great—lucid, happy and pain-free. I will name my first-born child Toradol.