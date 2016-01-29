gcampa logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Some new personal branding I was working on this week. Not sure how I feel about it yet but that's the point of dribble- to get feedback! What do you think? I created a custom typeface for this personal project which I may be sharing soon if I decide to continue working on it.