Mont Blanc VR

@Phantom and myself are loud and proud today as we have delivered a one-of-a-kind Mont Blanc VR experience with Google Cardboard. Go check it out yourself on your mobile computer device at http://g.co/montblanccardboard and head to Phantom's case study for the behind the scenes: http://phantom.land/work/mont-blanc/

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
