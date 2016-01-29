Sam Nga Blum

Musee Conti Wax Museum

Musee Conti Wax Museum. 917 Conti Street, New Orleans, Louisiana. Built in 1890.

The Musee Conti Wax Museum is an institution in New Orleans' French Quarter. Featuring over 144 life-sized wax figures, the museum showcases everything from the history of New Orleans to (a 1970's addition) a spooky dungeon with Dracula and The Creature from the Black Lagoon.

The museum opened in 1964 and is closing for good on January 31st, 2016. The building has been purchaed and will be turned into luxury condominium units.

