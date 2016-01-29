George Bartz

On Off Switch

George Bartz
George Bartz
  • Save
On Off Switch gooey switch off on 015 dailyui
Download color palette

100 Days of UI - On/Off Switch
Transforming gooey on/off concept.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
George Bartz
George Bartz

More by George Bartz

View profile
    • Like