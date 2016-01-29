Helen Linardakis

Felty Bun

Helen Linardakis
Helen Linardakis
  • Save
Felty Bun bun hair doll felt
Download color palette

Creating a pulled back hair look with felt has taken me a few times to perfect, but I think I've finally nailed it. The process is fun and the results are so fun.

Hand made. Hand stitched.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Helen Linardakis
Helen Linardakis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Helen Linardakis

View profile
    • Like