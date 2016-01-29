🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ēostre Ui Kit is made following the latest design trends with the focus on usability and fast workflow. It consists of 160+ components, 1000+ elements divided in 10 popular categories and it comes in Photoshop file format. Ēostre Ui Kit is made using shape layers, free Google Fonts and free CC0 images, it will make your design process fast and enjoyable.
Get it here
Get free sample here