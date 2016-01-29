Loading Gif 800x600

Patrick Grady
Patrick Grady
Patrick Grady for Centro
animation interstitial loading ellipses transition css react
Our "Loading..." animation with sequentially staggered ellipses dots. Made with React and CSS transitions. Go here to see how it was made: http://techblog.ourcentro.net/patrick-grady/build-a-loading-animation-with-css-and-react/

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
