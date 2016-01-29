Eight Hour Day

Real Simple - A Week's Worth of Work in 3 Days

Eight Hour Day
Eight Hour Day
  • Save
Real Simple - A Week's Worth of Work in 3 Days illustration editorial
Download color palette

... I should really read this article again ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Eight Hour Day
Eight Hour Day
Design & Illustration

More by Eight Hour Day

View profile
    • Like