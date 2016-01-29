Jon Howell

Code Corps Brand Guidelines

Jon Howell
Jon Howell
Hire Me
  • Save
Code Corps Brand Guidelines brand code space typography ui logotype color palette style guide colors branding
Download color palette

Before the holidays, I started a new branding project for an awesome new client who's mission is to create a better world by using your time and skillsets to create products for the greater good.

That said, I'm just now getting around to putting together some simple brand guidelines for them. Excuse the fun I had with the copy :P

Happy Friday! I'll post the full version once it's complete...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Jon Howell
Jon Howell
Freelance Studio 🔮 Brand Experience ✨ Design Lead 📈
Hire Me

More by Jon Howell

View profile
    • Like