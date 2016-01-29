Code Corps Brand Guidelines

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Before the holidays, I started a new branding project for an awesome new client who's mission is to create a better world by using your time and skillsets to create products for the greater good.
That said, I'm just now getting around to putting together some simple brand guidelines for them. Excuse the fun I had with the copy :P
Happy Friday! I'll post the full version once it's complete...