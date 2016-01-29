Herzblut & Bock

and in the beginning was a house

Herzblut & Bock
Herzblut & Bock
  • Save
and in the beginning was a house flat design telescope house artwork concept storytelling illustration
Download color palette

Part of a short story (the village). In two posts before you could already see some excerpts

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Herzblut & Bock
Herzblut & Bock

More by Herzblut & Bock

View profile
    • Like