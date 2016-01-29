share early, share often

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
we've recently moved to a dedicated design sprint model, where we extract qualitative user feedback and quantitative performance data to identify key pain-points / opportunities / questions to explore over a fixed period of time.
the aim is to involve a mixed team of tech, product, and business folks to quickly prototype options, and test them with real human beings, before synthesizing those learnings and rolling them back into the core product. this helps us incrementally optimize our in-market products, and keeps our collective focus on delivering the best possible digital experiences to our customers.
here product designers @Samantha Yuan and @Mindy Seto discuss some refined navigation options for beauty boutique, with the goal of finding a better balance between utility and a richly branded experience.