share early, share often

we've recently moved to a dedicated design sprint model, where we extract qualitative user feedback and quantitative performance data to identify key pain-points / opportunities / questions to explore over a fixed period of time.

the aim is to involve a mixed team of tech, product, and business folks to quickly prototype options, and test them with real human beings, before synthesizing those learnings and rolling them back into the core product. this helps us incrementally optimize our in-market products, and keeps our collective focus on delivering the best possible digital experiences to our customers.

here product designers @Samantha Yuan and @Mindy Seto discuss some refined navigation options for beauty boutique, with the goal of finding a better balance between utility and a richly branded experience.