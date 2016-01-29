Jake Taylor

Highlands is Hiring!

Jake Taylor
Jake Taylor
  • Save
Highlands is Hiring! rubber hose adventure time jake motion graphics gradients gif hiring jobs
Download color palette

Church of the Highlands is hiring another Motion Designer! If you or anyone you know is interested follow this link to learn more!

*Pizza regeneration not guaranteed.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Jake Taylor
Jake Taylor

More by Jake Taylor

View profile
    • Like