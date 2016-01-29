Mykola Hlibovych

08 - 404 page

08 - 404 page cat dailyui 008
404 page for my daily UI challenge. I love cats and Didot font, and I don't care this may sound silly (although I do care a little :)

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
