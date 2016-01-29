Monica O

31 Days of Oscar

Monica O
Monica O
  • Save
31 Days of Oscar layout site oscars web
Download color palette

Got to design 31 Days of Oscar for Turner Classic Movies this year! - Designed at 1 Trick Pony Check it out at http://31days.tcm.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Monica O
Monica O

More by Monica O

View profile
    • Like