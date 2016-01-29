Katherine Killeffer

Kole Tang Fish!

Kole Tang Fish! detail sketch creature sea animal ocean line art illustration tropical drawing kole tang fish
Color study for pen illustration of a tropical Kole Tang fish. Digitally colored.

Detail from a larger fish project I'm working on.

