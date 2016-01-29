VICE Broadly Editorial Illustration

Katherine Killeffer

Detail of an editorial illustration for VICE media channel Broadly, for the article "'The New Reality: Women Charged For Murder After Self-Inducing Abortions."

See full article and illustration in situ here:
https://broadly.vice.com/en_us/article/the-new-reality-women-charged-for-murder-after-self-inducing-abortions

