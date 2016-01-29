Ayoub kada

Day 068 - Music

Ayoub kada
Ayoub kada
Hire Me
  • Save
Day 068 - Music dj zedd gradient blue daily challenge interface web mobile music ui app
Download color palette

Hey, Welcome to Daily UI for 100 days.
i will be Uploading a UI Everyday !
See you tomorrow :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Ayoub kada
Ayoub kada
Crafting clean and user-friendly experiences.
Hire Me

More by Ayoub kada

View profile
    • Like