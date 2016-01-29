Nick Matarese

Atlantic City Surf

Atlantic City Surf ac baseball logo sports
Secondary logo for the Atlantic City Surf. Commissioned for rebrand when the team/stadium was trying to make a comeback. based off the herringbone pattern of the AC boardwalk. Loved the uniforms of this branding, creating something I dubbed "boardwalk pinstripes".... check them out here http://bit.ly/1RR8Cpk

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
