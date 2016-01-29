W A L K I N G S T I C K

Okie Script

W A L K I N G S T I C K
W A L K I N G S T I C K
  • Save
Okie Script monowidth typography lettering type
Download color palette

Toying with the Ricardo Gonzalez type shading technique. It’s slow going and I’m still learning but I’m digging the results :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
W A L K I N G S T I C K
W A L K I N G S T I C K

More by W A L K I N G S T I C K

View profile
    • Like