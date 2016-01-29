Nick Matarese

Orange County Squeeze
Secondary logo for the Orange County Squeeze, a minor league baseball team on the west coast - Never saw the light of day because the league folded.... but I still loved this one. Check out the whole branding at http://bit.ly/1PnffO7

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
