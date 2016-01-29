Nick Matarese

Yuma Desert Ghosts

Nick Matarese
Nick Matarese
Hire Me
  • Save
Yuma Desert Ghosts yuma baseball sports
Download color palette

Brand design for the Yuma Desert Ghosts, never saw the light of day because the league folded - but I still really liked it. Check out the full team branding here with secondary logos and uniform http://bit.ly/1OUvNeP

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Nick Matarese
Nick Matarese
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nick Matarese

View profile
    • Like