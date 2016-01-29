Abdel-Rahman El-Zohairy

Tilt on Messenger

Abdel-Rahman El-Zohairy
Abdel-Rahman El-Zohairy
  • Save
Tilt on Messenger ux conversational ui chat integration crowdfunding facebook messenger tilt
Download color palette

An integration concept for Tilt on Messenger

You don't have to download another app to collect money for a party or a gift. It is all integrated with your chat group on Messenger.

Check my article about Messenger and Conversational UI on Medium
https://medium.com/@azohairy/messenger-platform-could-be-more-powerful-than-you-think-4ecc08fb5a5a#.108t7dz13

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Abdel-Rahman El-Zohairy
Abdel-Rahman El-Zohairy

More by Abdel-Rahman El-Zohairy

View profile
    • Like