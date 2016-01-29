Nick Matarese

87ers Home Opener

87ers Home Opener
Home Opener logo for the Delaware 87ers, NBA D-League affiliate to the Philadelphia 76ers. Check out the video unveiling at http://bit.ly/1JM2tsb

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
