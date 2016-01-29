Inoxoft Preloader

Elena Maykhrych
My next challenge was to create animated preloader for the software development company Inoxsoft.
The main idea was to demonstrate the emergence of the logo digitally. As a result, the logo is gradually filling by twinkling tiny pieces reflecting the process of software loading.

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
