Shattered Steel

Shattered Steel dc headshot angry flat colors shattered broken marvel superman
In order to pay homage to the sudden rise of great superhero movies, I have decided to start a set of Shattered (broken) illustrations of some of the popular heroes we watch and love. Headshot of the Man of steel/ Shattered Superman. There are plenty more deigns to come.

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
