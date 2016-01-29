Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Sharesmart

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Sharesmart blue red monocle health medical app smart owl hoot bird animal logo
Download color palette

Logo designed for Sharesmart, "the first mobile photo and chat app for Canadian healthcare professionals". Done 2 months ago but I waited for the launch and everything.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like