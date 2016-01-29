Massai

Designer Trap Sticker

Massai
Massai
  • Save
Designer Trap Sticker
Download color palette

Thank you, @Sticker Mule for the great deal!
More details of the project on behance!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/33513181/Sticker-Designer-Trap

Dribbble free stickers for everyone stickermule still 2x
Rebound of
Free Custom Stickers For Everyone
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Massai
Massai

More by Massai

View profile
    • Like