Ryan Sartorius

Histoic Vista Logo Concepts

Ryan Sartorius
Ryan Sartorius
Hire Me
  • Save
Histoic Vista Logo Concepts vista theater vaudeville theater logo historic identity brand
Download color palette

Were certainly busy now over at Shelafoe Designs. Here are a few logo concepts I did for one of our clients, the Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee, MI. Looking forward to unveiling which one they picked sometime next week :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Ryan Sartorius
Ryan Sartorius
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan Sartorius

View profile
    • Like