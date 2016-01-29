Swapnil Acharya

UI Design and Photography for Thamel.com

I have not worked this hard in a project lately. Thamel.com's Valentine's Day special segment will disrupt the main website for 15 days and will go in full lubby-dubby mode; and I am extremely excited to have worked on this.

Not just the initial design, but I went on to design every card (the site is custom coded); took almost EVERY PHOTO myself in a little studio setup inside the office and worked up for the final finishing touches - and I just cannot wait for this to go up online!

Check out the other shot at @Expresiv Studios account too.

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Product designer with experience in mobile, web & branding

