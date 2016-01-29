Redefining the Nepali GiftCommerce Experience

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The E-commerce business in Nepal is relatively new, and it still lacks the rudimentary requisite of being able to pay for stuff online -- but I think we're going great in terms of building a market and signing up people to use one of our services.
So this Valentine's Day, we are re-imagining the gift-commerce experience with Thamel.com's special coverage for people who love to give out gifts on Valentine's Day.