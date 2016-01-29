NHL Mock Up Loading Screen

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a follow up on my NHL mock from a few days ago. A quick sketch of what the loading screen would look like, the score updating in live time. Ideally I would like the updates to shuffle between the different games, with logos, color and score all changing between all the current games.
Like I stated in the previous post, looking to bring this concept to life through a little animation. Hopefully more to come with this in the future.