Ryan Sartorius

NHL Mock Up Loading Screen

Ryan Sartorius
Ryan Sartorius
Hire Me
  • Save
NHL Mock Up Loading Screen loading screen hockey nhl css html design web
Download color palette

Here is a follow up on my NHL mock from a few days ago. A quick sketch of what the loading screen would look like, the score updating in live time. Ideally I would like the updates to shuffle between the different games, with logos, color and score all changing between all the current games.

Like I stated in the previous post, looking to bring this concept to life through a little animation. Hopefully more to come with this in the future.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Ryan Sartorius
Ryan Sartorius
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan Sartorius

View profile
    • Like