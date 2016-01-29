Ziyi Gong

Day 004 - Calculator - Daily UI

Day 004 - Calculator - Daily UI math number ux ui flat light avocado 004 dailyui calculator
Hi! Day#004 calculator

There are so many good calculator design on dribbble. I learn a lot from you. In this shot avocado inspired me, how about a white and yellow calculator?

Comments are really welcome, Suggestions I received yesterday helped me a lot,Thank you! Have a nice weekend!

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
