Monika Kozuchowska

Minimal & Bright

Monika Kozuchowska
Monika Kozuchowska
  • Save
Minimal & Bright minimal family bright design interiors
Download color palette

Here're a few pieces of a project I worked on some time ago.
Main objective was to create minimal bright living space.
To avoid sterile look and bring everything to life I added shades of violet and turquoise.
Perfect home for small family.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Monika Kozuchowska
Monika Kozuchowska

More by Monika Kozuchowska

View profile
    • Like