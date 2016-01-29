Fabricio Rosa Marques

Creature Circle Doodle

abstract character creature procreate digital painting ipad illustration
Some late night doodling with the Apple Pencil and iPad Pro using Procreate. So much fun and blown away by the Pencil, haptics & pressure sensivity work out really well

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Product Design, Illustration & Animation

