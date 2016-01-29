Santiago Dutour

Fine arts institute logotype sketch palette logo symbol mark institute fine arts
Logotype for a fine arts institute named "Instituto Escuela Nacional de Bellas Artes".
It represents de painter palette, a sketch and makes reference to a B for "Bellas", the institute nickname.

You can see an ear too.

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
