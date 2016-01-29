Judith

Aligator

Judith
Judith
  • Save
Aligator flat animation html css design
Download color palette

Only html and CSS animations... first update for the https://bubbl.in/cover/abcd-animal-book-by-judith-neumann...see it on codepen :

https://bubbl.in/cover/abcd-animal-book-by-judith-neumann

Thanks!!! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Judith
Judith

More by Judith

View profile
    • Like