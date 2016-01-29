Alty

Payment Kiosk Logo

Payment Kiosk Logo logo branding flower kiosk ticket finance payment flat gif animation minimal petal
Please meet the Kvitka logo for the network of self-service interactive kiosks. You can check a logo grid and monochrome version as well.

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
