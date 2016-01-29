An Integration concept for Airbnb on Messenger.

No more share link, screenshots or jumping between two app.

If you are traveling with a friend and you are going to book a place on Airbnb, you can type "@airbnb" and Both of you will have a 3-way conversation with Airbnb chatbot to ask for what you want.

Loading Artwork by @ZachRoszczewski for @Airbnb