Airbnb on Messenger

An Integration concept for Airbnb on Messenger.

No more share link, screenshots or jumping between two app.

If you are traveling with a friend and you are going to book a place on Airbnb, you can type "@airbnb" and Both of you will have a 3-way conversation with Airbnb chatbot to ask for what you want.

Check my article about Messenger and Conversational UI on Medium
https://medium.com/@azohairy/messenger-platform-could-be-more-powerful-than-you-think-4ecc08fb5a5a#.108t7dz13

Loading Artwork by @ZachRoszczewski for @Airbnb

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
